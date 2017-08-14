Video
Ben Parkinson walks into ceremony honouring him
A former paratrooper who lost both legs when he was blown up in Afghanistan has walked into a ceremony honouring him.
Lance Bombardier Ben Parkinson, from Doncaster, was severely injured in a landmine blast in 2006.
He was awarded the Freedom of the Borough of Doncaster for "his bravery, fighting spirit, total selflessness, determination and his ability to inspire," the council said.
14 Aug 2017
