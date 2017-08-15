Video
Billy, 8, takes on marathon task as hospital 'thank you'
An eight-year-old boy with a rare medical condition is running 26 miles to raise money for the hospital which cared for him.
Billy Roe has Prader-Willi syndrome, which reduces muscle tone and makes moving difficult and painful.
Throughout August, Billy is racking up the total distance of a marathon in aid of Sheffield Children's Hospital.
Leanne Roe, his mum, said "he gives everything a good go and he's so determined".
