Pencil tattoo for Ikea lover Matt Lee

Many people groan at the prospect of a trip to Ikea - but one man loves the Swedish homeware giant so much he's had an image of one of their pencils tattooed on his arm.

Matt Lee, from Sheffield, had the pencil inked on his left wrist during a holiday in Ibiza.

He said he would be "first in the queue" when the interior design shop opens its latest store in Sheffield in September.

"As a kid we used to go shopping there, I always got a hot dog, it's such a big place - so exciting," Mr Lee said.

"In my eyes, the little pencils you get every time you go round are the most iconic thing about Ikea."

Mr Lee has other tattoos and said the pencil was "probably not the worst".