Sanctuary in no 'micro-pigs' plea

An animal sanctuary has taken in dozens of pigs after owners dumped then when they got too big.

Mill House Sanctuary in Sheffield said small piglets were being sold under the pretence they were micro-pigs.

It has now issued a plea asking people not to buy what they believed were micro-pigs.

Pat Harley, from the sanctuary, said:"When a pig is little it's the prettiest little thing."

She added: "People don't realise in a very short time these little pigs are going to grow into big pigs."