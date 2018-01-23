Video

The grandfather of a three-year-old terminally ill boy has teamed up with volunteers to build him a huge model railway.

Jordan Reid has a brain tumour and is being cared for at Sheffield Children's Hospital.

Kevan Adams, his grandfather, aims to complete the 20ft by 8ft (6m by 2.4m) design by summer and has asked people to donate money and model railway parts to help him in his bid.

It is hoped the railway could then go on tour around England and raise funds for Sheffield Children's NHS Foundation Trust.