Sheffield man buys second home to house Lego collection
A Sheffield man has bought a second home to house his Lego collection.
Michael LeCount began to amass his thousands of sets after his father bought him a box of bricks from the US when he was a child.
The second house now has a museum dedicated to his toys.
27 Jan 2018
