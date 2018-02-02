Landlord left with £500k dumping bill

Video

A warehouse owner could face a £500,000 bill after tonnes of building waste were crammed into his premises by a company which then disappeared.

Giles Norton leased out his Sheffield warehouse to a company which said it recycled pallets.

But, in about five days more than 200 lorries dumped rubbish in the warehouse, Mr Norton claimed.

Mr Norton told the BBC he had already spent £250,000 on removing about half of the rubbish.