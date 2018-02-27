Media player
Scheme to reduce stray cats in Sheffield
Cats are being neutered for free in an attempt to reduce the number having to be rehomed.
The RSPCA recommends kittens are spayed anytime from four months onwards.
It said about 400 unwanted cats and kittens are rehomed in Sheffield each year, and hopes the Cat Smart scheme will reduce that.
27 Feb 2018
