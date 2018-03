Video

A man who killed a schoolgirl in South Yorkshire was seen on CCTV walking to and from the scene in South Yorkshire.

Shea Heeley, 19, was jailed for life after admitting the murder of 16-year-old Leonne Weeks.

She was stabbed at least 28 times and found on a secluded path in Dinnington, near Rotherham, last January.

He was ordered to serve a minimum of 24-and-a-half years in jail.