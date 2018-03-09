Dashcam plea after fatal hit-and-run

Video

Dashcam footage has been released of the moment a pedestrian was fatally injured by a car a year ago as police continue to search for the driver.

Susan Gravel, 62, was run over by a grey BMW 5 Series while walking along Station Road, in Stainforth, Doncaster on 11 March and later died in hospital.

The car failed to stop and was found abandoned 14 miles away in Goole.

As the first anniversary of her death approaches, her family hope the film may also jog a passer-by's memory.