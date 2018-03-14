Father makes 3D printed arms for son
Video

Barnsley father makes 3D printed arms for toddler son

A father whose son was born with no right hand has created several artificial limbs for him using a 3D printer set up in his bedroom.

Three-year-old Tommy Dengel can now pick things up, shake hands and "fist bump" his dad Adam using his DIY arm.

