Father makes 3D printed arms for son

A father whose son was born with no right hand has created several artificial limbs for him using a 3D printer set up in his bedroom.
Three-year-old Tommy Dengel can now pick things up, shake hands and "fist bump" his dad Adam using his DIY arm.
14 Mar 2018
