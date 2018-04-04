Media player
Paddling pooches and owners making a splash in Barnsley
Dogs and their owners are having a splashing time at swimming sessions being held in Barnsley.
Tidal Paws opened in February with dozens of pooches taking to the water.
Co-owner Grace Woodhead said: "It's wonderful to see them in the water having so much fun together enjoying fun family time."
04 Apr 2018
