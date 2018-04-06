Media player
James Brunt: Land art which disappears into the sea
A Yorkshire artist who uses nature as his canvas has spent a day in Flamborough working on his latest finely balanced creation.
James Brunt, from Sheffield, makes land art on beaches around the UK from what he finds on the sand.
His exhibits last as long as it takes for the tide to come in, with the artist fond of the "short-term life span" of his work.
06 Apr 2018
