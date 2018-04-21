'All I wanted was to be believed'

Video

In 2014 a report revealed more than 1,400 girls had been sexually exploited in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

Elizabeth - not her real name - was among those abused as a child. In February, her attacker, 47-year-old Ashgar Bostan, from Rotherham, was jailed for nine years.

She wants more victims of child sexual exploitation to come forward.