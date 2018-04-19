Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sheffield shooting: residents describe hearing gunshots
People living near the scene of a reported shooting told the BBC they heard shots like something "from a video game".
-
19 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-south-yorkshire-43824719/sheffield-shooting-residents-describe-hearing-gunshotsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window