Royal wedding: Manchester attack survivor's invite gesture
A Sheffield schoolgirl who survived the Manchester Arena attack has invited the grandmother of one of the victims to attend the royal wedding with her.
Instead of asking her mother, 12-year-old Amelia Thompson asked Sharon Goodman to attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding this weekend.
Mrs Goodman lost her granddaughter Olivia Campbell-Hardy in the bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017.
18 May 2018
