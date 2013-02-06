Stafford Hospital victim: 'The sun went out on my life'

Video

The "soul mate" of a woman who died in Stafford Hospital has described how his own life was "destroyed" by her death.

Gill Astbury was admitted to the hospital with a broken pelvis and later caught the superbug Clostridium difficile on a ward there.

However, Ms Astbury, who had been a diabetic, then died because she was not given insulin by staff at the hospital.

Ron Street said those responsible had not only taken Ms Astbury's life but had also "destroyed the quality of my life".