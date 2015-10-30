Stafford firework blaze families seek answers

Video

The families of two men killed in a blaze at a fireworks warehouse say they are still are seeking answers one year on.

Simon Hillier, 41, and Stewart Staples, 57, died in the fire at SP Plastics in Stafford on 30 October 2014.

BBC Midlands Today reporter Liz Copper spoke to family and friends as police submitted a file to prosecutors.

Mr Hillier's brother, Mark Hillier said: "I just hope we find out what it is that caused it, why it was caused, and what can be done about it."

A friend of Mr Staples, Adrian Sullivan said: "Until there is closure we can't get over it."