Stafford Hospital death man's family's anguish

Patrick Daly, 89, was admitted to Stafford Hospital with diabetes but he died after falling in a shower and fracturing his skull.

His daughter Una Garratley said: "We had been told that he was going to be discharged on the Monday so he was in great spirits.

"And then to be seeing him the next time in a very poorly state was awful."

His wife Catherine Daly said doctors told her he had walked behind a member of staff into the shower and there had been no risk assessment.

She said: "The doctor told me he had three brain bleeds and he's got as fractured skull and there's not much we can do about it."

The spoke after the NHS trust that ran Stafford Hospital pleaded guilty to criminal charges in relation to four deaths.

Charges were brought by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) against the now defunct Mid Staffordshire NHS Foundation Trust.