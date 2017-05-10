Drayton Manor: Mum watched son fall head-first into water

Video

A mother has described watching her son fall from a water ride at Drayton Manor Theme Park in Staffordshire.

Patrick Treacy was 10 in 2013 when he fell from the Splash Canyon attraction and was rescued by a member of the public.

His mother, Vikki Treacy, from Rugby, described the experience after hearing of the death of Evha Jannath, who was 11 and from Leicester - she died after falling into the water on the same ride on Tuesday.

Drayton Manor has asked Ms Treacy to contact them about "her concerns".