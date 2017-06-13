Nails on road close major route in Stoke-on-Trent

Video

Part of a major route in Stoke-on-Trent is expected to be shut "into the afternoon" after a lorry spilled its load of nails across a carriageway.

The A500 northbound at Etruria has been closed while the nails are cleared and assistance given to other vehicles that have suffered punctures.

The road was shut between the A53 Etruria Road and Basford roundabout and Porthill Bank at about 05:00 BST, Highways England said.