Cyclist 'repeatedly attacked' by Staffordshire bird of prey

Video

A cyclist says he is being repeatedly dive-bombed by a bird of prey while on his bike.

Aidan Williams regularly cycles on a country lane near Sandon, Staffordshire, and says he's attacked on part of the route by a bird which has, at times, managed to sink its talons into his jersey.

The bird does not appear to attack cars or groups of cyclists.

Mr Williams initially thought the bird was a hawk but Martin Fowlie, from the RSPB, confirmed it was a buzzard.

"At this time of year, when birds have young in the nest, they can be a bit more aggressive to predators and other birds of prey," he said.

"They don't normally go for people - but it can happen."