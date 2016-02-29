Boy, 5, saves brother from choking on meatball

Video

Oliver Bevans, who lives near Cheadle, Staffordshire, used first aid training taught at school to hit three-year-old brother Stanley on the back three times to dislodge a meatball that was choking him.

The boys had been at their gran’s, who had left the room briefly when the incident unfolded.

On her return, Oliver told her what had happened.

His mum Amy Bevans said: "I don't think he will ever realise what he has done for his brother."