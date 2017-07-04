WW2 bouncing bombs to be recovered by divers

Video

A team of divers from the British Sub-Aqua Club are planning for an underwater mission to recover two historic Highball bouncing bombs

More than 200 of the spherical shaped bombs, codenamed Highball by the military, were tested at Loch Striven, Scotland, but were never used.

The recovered bombs will display at the de Havilland Aircraft Museum in Herefordshire and at the Brooklands Museum in Surrey.

Mary Stopes-Roe, the daughter of inventor Barnes Wallis, has backed the project.

No explosives are in them.