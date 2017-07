Video

Jason Timmis, from Stoke-on-Trent, was on a stag-do in Benidorm, Spain, when he took on the near-impossible challenge.

The 29-year-old professional golfer posted it on Facebook and has been "amazed" at the number of people wanting to share the video.

He said: "I've only had three hole-in-ones... to get that flip flop in, I don't think I'd do it again."