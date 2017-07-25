Video
Footage of Alton Towers Oblivion ride breakdown
Footage has emerged on social media of the moment the Oblivion ride broke down at Alton Towers.
The ride stopped after a sensor detected a "minor technical fault" and the ride performed "exactly as it is designed to do", the theme park said.
A spokesperson said in line with its "well-rehearsed procedures" people were helped from the ride and at no point was "guest safety compromised".
Pictures courtesy of @AlexHeasmann
