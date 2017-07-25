Footage of Oblivion ride breakdown
Footage of Alton Towers Oblivion ride breakdown

Footage has emerged on social media of the moment the Oblivion ride broke down at Alton Towers.

The ride stopped after a sensor detected a "minor technical fault" and the ride performed "exactly as it is designed to do", the theme park said.

A spokesperson said in line with its "well-rehearsed procedures" people were helped from the ride and at no point was "guest safety compromised".

Pictures courtesy of @AlexHeasmann