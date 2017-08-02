Video
JCB used in botched Kings Bromley cash machine raid
Police say a JCB used in a botched cash machine burglary in Staffordshire is believed to have been stolen from a farm in Netherseal.
A group of masked raiders tried to use the JCB to remove a cash machine from the wall of a Co-op store in Kings Bromley at about 03:10.
They fled the scene in cars without taking the machine when they were disturbed by police.
Structural engineers are now examining the damage to the shop.
