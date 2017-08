Video

A Staffordshire butcher says he's made a friend for life after rescuing a stray lamb with a broken leg.

Sean Landy found Lily the lamb last week, shivering in a hedge near his farm in Audley.

A week old, she's now moved in with the sheepdogs in the kitchen as she recovers.

Mr Landy's confirmed that, although he's a butcher, Lily "definitely isn't going to end up on a plate".