Girl who fled Iraq 'never imagined' getting nine GCSEs

Zainab Fhadal arrived in Stoke-on-Trent three years ago only speaking a little English, but she has now gained nine GCSEs.

The 16-year-old fled the Iraqi capital Baghdad in June 2014 after her family's home was destroyed.

She said she'd spent her childhood "being scared" and couldn't even imagine going to college because she wasn't sure she'd "be living the next day".

Speaking at Thistley Hough Academy, she said she was proud of her results and now planned to study A-levels and pursue a career in medicine.