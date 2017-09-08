Stoke City commentator Nigel Johnson reaches 2,000-game mark

Video

Premier League managers Mark Hughes and Tony Pulis have paid tribute to a local radio commentator who's about to guide radio listeners through his 2,000th game.

Nigel Johnson started working for BBC Radio Stoke in 1969 alongside a distinguished outside career as a head teacher.

Current Stoke boss Hughes and former Potters manager Pulis both congratulated Johnson, whose 2,000th game will see Stoke entertain Manchester United on Saturday evening.