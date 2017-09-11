Union calls for council chief to quit

Video

The assistant general secretary of the Unite union has called for the interim chief executive of Birmingham City Council to quit.

Howard Beckett called for Stella Manzie to stand down after council leader John Clancy quit over his handling of the city's long-running bin strike.

The strike action was suspended on 16 August when conciliation service Acas said the city council had agreed certain posts would not be made redundant, and bin collections resumed.

But on 31 August, the council said it was issuing redundancy notices and the industrial action restarted the following day.