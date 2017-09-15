'I thought surgeon was helping me'

Video

A man who underwent facial surgery by a disgraced surgeon has described living with constant pain ever since.

David Riley, from Stoke-on-Trent, had a problem with his eye and claims he was told by surgeon Roger Bainton that he could lose his sight without surgery.

Mr Bainton, who worked at Royal Stoke University Hospital from 2005 to 2013, has been struck off the medical register to "protect the public" after harming his patients.