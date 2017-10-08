Video

Thousands of motorcyclists rode to the National Memorial Arboretum, in Staffordshire, on Saturday to remember the fallen.

The 10th Ride to the Wall event saw bikers from across the country visiting the UK's centre of remembrance.

The event has raised more than £600,000 for the centre over the years.

When the bikers arrived at Alrewas, they were greeted with a salute by a retired soldier from Brierley Hill in the West Midlands.

David "Blu" Andrew, who served in Northern Ireland during his six-year army career, stands to attention for five hours each year to welcome the riders.