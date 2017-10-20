Video

A drink driver who crashed after speeding at 132mph was caught when police found incriminating footage on his dashcam.

Nathan Williams, 41, of Woodshutt’s Street, Talke, Staffordshire, was arrested and his dashcam seized when he failed a roadside breath test in July.

Officers said Williams had been doing speeds of up to 132mph prior to the crash and used "his vehicle as a weapon".

Williams was jailed for 12 months and banned from driving for three and a half years.