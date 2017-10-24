Video

A breast cancer survivor is off to the United States to compete in the World’s Strongest Woman competition.

Kirsty Hay, 43, started going to the gym after steroids used in her breast cancer treatment left her overweight.

She will compete in the Masters section of the competition, for women aged over 40, in North Carolina in December.

Kirsty, from Tamworth, had breast cancer surgery in 2004 and hopes her story will inspire other women who are currently undergoing treatment.

Video Journalist: John Bray