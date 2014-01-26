Video
#FindOpal: Search on for missing £20k training dog
A search is under way for a missing £20k training dog that disappeared during a walk.
People living in Uttoxeter have been searching fields near the town's racecourse in the hope of finding Opal.
The 13-month-old Golden Labrador is being trained by Canine Partners in the hope she will one day live with and be able to help a person with disabilities.
A substantial reward is being offered for her return.
