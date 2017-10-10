The train crash that changed UK railways

Video

A memorial is being unveiled for the victims of a rail crash 50 years ago.

On 6 January 1968, 11 people were killed when an express train hit a lorry carrying an electrical transformer at a level crossing in Hixon, Staffordshire.

It killed eight passengers and three rail workers and left 27 people seriously injured.

Residents of the village have now raised funds for a memorial which will be dedicated in the village churchyard.

As a result of the accident, safety measures were introduced to help save lives in future.