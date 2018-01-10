Video

An oatcake boat will be ready to take to the Potteries waters once more after it sank.

Kay Mundy's boat, from which she sells the Staffordshire delicacy, took on water and started to sink at the weekend.

But townspeople rallied round and raised £1,000 for repairs and to replace items she lost in the flood.

She will be selling oatcakes from the "boatcake" to football fans at the Stoke City ground at the weekend.