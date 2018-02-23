Gordon Banks nets freedom of borough
Gordon Banks given freedom of Newcastle-under-Lyme award

England football's World Cup-winning goalkeeper has been given the Freedom of the Borough of Newcastle-under-Lyme.

Gordon Banks's honour is in recognition of his charity work.

He lives in the area and is a former player for nearby Stoke City.

