Gordon Banks nets freedom of borough

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gordon Banks given freedom of Newcastle-under-Lyme award
England football's World Cup-winning goalkeeper has been given the Freedom of the Borough of Newcastle-under-Lyme.
Gordon Banks's honour is in recognition of his charity work.
He lives in the area and is a former player for nearby Stoke City.
-
23 Feb 2018
- From the section Stoke & Staffordshire
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-stoke-staffordshire-43176833/gordon-banks-given-freedom-of-newcastle-under-lyme-awardRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window