Soccer mums take to the pitch

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Football league for mums kicks off in Staffordshire
Every weekend parents across the country huddle on sidelines watching their children play football.
Now mums are being offered the chance to get on to the pitch themselves.
The Football Association has launched a league aimed at mothers in Staffordshire called Mums Play Football.
-
05 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-stoke-staffordshire-43662570/football-league-for-mums-kicks-off-in-staffordshireRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window