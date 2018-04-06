Bobby George: 'Bristow lived life his way'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Darts legend Bobby George says Eric Bristow lived life his way

Darts legend Bobby George has said his friend and one-time rival Eric Bristow lived life the way he wanted to.

Mr George was speaking in Leek, Staffordshire, where Eric Bristow lived.

The pair were together in Liverpool on Thursday, shortly before the five-times world darts champion died after suffering a heart attack. He was 60.

  • 06 Apr 2018