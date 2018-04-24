Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tesco waste turns into three-course meal
Unsold food from supermarket Tesco is being turned into three-course meals for the community.
Tesco in Kidsgrove, Staffordshire, has donated the produce to the Salvation Army which is making it the centrepiece of social events - a lifeline for some attendees.
-
24 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-stoke-staffordshire-43883981/tesco-waste-turns-into-three-course-mealRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window