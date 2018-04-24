Tesco waste turns into three-course meal
Unsold food from supermarket Tesco is being turned into three-course meals for the community.

Tesco in Kidsgrove, Staffordshire, has donated the produce to the Salvation Army which is making it the centrepiece of social events - a lifeline for some attendees.

  • 24 Apr 2018
