'I spent years tending stranger's grave'

Video

A man has been tending the grave of a stranger for more than a quarter of a century.

Wayne Hartshorne, 52, noticed the plot's unkempt state about half his lifetime ago - he had been tidying his grandfather's grave nearby.

It is the resting place of Australian airman John Burrows who was on a plane that came under enemy fire above Germany in World War Two. It came down in Wiltshire after running out of fuel.

His wife was from Staffordshire and he was buried in the county at a cemetery in Cannock where Mr Hartshorne learned of his story.