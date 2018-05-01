Plea to save endangered willow tit bird

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Public urged to help save endangered willow tit
The public is being asked to help save one of the UK's endangered birds.
Numbers of the tiny, fluffy willow tit - which has a black-brown hood - have plummeted in the past 50 years.
Staffordshire Wildlife Trust wants people to report any sightings so it can help create a habitat where the bird can be protected and flourish.
-
01 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-stoke-staffordshire-43967347/public-urged-to-help-save-endangered-willow-titRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window