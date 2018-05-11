Video

Video footage has been released showing a benefit claimant climbing a flight of stairs with ease, despite saying he'd been left virtually unable to walk.

Neil Sheppard, 54, from Burntwood in Staffordshire pleaded guilty at Stafford Crown Court to falsely claiming Disability Living Allowance between 2001 and 2016.

He was given a nine-month suspended sentence after wrongly claiming more than £50,000 in benefits.

Mr Sheppard, who has worked as a forklift driver in Birmingham since 1995, had his left arm partially amputated after an industrial accident and also suffers from multiple sclerosis and depression.

The court heard he had failed to declare that he had returned to work.

Mr Sheppard apologised, saying his condition varies and the system is "complex".