Memorial to wartime nurses unveiled

A national memorial commemorating the service of nurses who gave their lives in wartime has been unveiled.

It has been placed at the National Memorial Arboretum, in Staffordshire, and carries the names of nearly 1,300 nurses identified as having died during, or as a direct result of, their war service.

Among those in attendance at a service of dedication was 97-year-old wartime nurse Ethel Lote, from Aldridge, near Walsall.

Mrs Lote described the horror of seeing injured soldiers brought back to England for treatment from Dunkirk.