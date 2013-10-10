Ipswich family of 12's larger council house sparks petition

Video

A decision to give an Ipswich couple and their 10 children a larger council home has sparked a petition from neighbours.

Ipswich Borough Council has agreed to spend £6,000 knocking two three-bedroom council houses together for Timothy Fisk, his partner and their children.

Some of the people who signed the petition said it was a waste of taxpayers' money.

The council said it considered the petition, but its decision was the most cost-effective way of providing the duty of care it had to the family.