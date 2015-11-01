Long Melford peregrine falcon rehabilitated by Raptor Foundation

Video

A peregrine falcon which was shot and wounded in Suffolk in August 2014 has finally been released back into the wild after rehabilitation.

The bird was found injured in Long Melford and after lead shot was removed from its chest and wing, it has been nursed back to flying condition by the Raptor Foundation near St Ives in Cambridgeshire.

The RSPB is offering a £1,000 reward for information about who shot it and Suffolk Police said the investigation was still open.