Port of Felixstowe bigger quay opens

An extension to the quay at the UK's biggest container port means it can now unload two "mega-ships" at a time.

£60m has been spent extending Felixstowe's deep-water quay by 190m (210yds), so that it can cope with two ships of 400m (440yd) in length rather than just one.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was performed by the Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey and Clemence Cheng, chief executive of the terminal's owners Hutchison Ports.

Felixstowe is in competition with London Gateway in Essex and Southampton, which are the only two other UK ports which can handle the largest container ships.

Earlier this year, the MSC Oscar, the world's largest container ship, which can carry 19,224 containers, docked at Felixstowe.