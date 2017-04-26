Video

A 10-year-old boy who began ballet dancing because his mother thought it might calm his hyperactivity has plans to be the next Billy Elliot.

Andreas Cross, from Beccles, in Suffolk, has only been attending classes for two years ago, but has already won a scholarship to a dance school.

He will move away from home to attend the Elmhurst Ballet School in Birmingham.

He wants to be the next Billy Elliot - a story about a miner's son becoming a ballet dancer.